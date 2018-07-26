Roseanne Barr says Valerie Jarrett tweet 'cost me everything' — then insults her hair

Roseanne Barr is back on TV for the first time since she was fired from her ABC sitcom for her now-infamous tweet.

During a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night, Barr offered another lackluster apology for likening former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” on social media.

“I was hacked,” Barr, 65, joked. “I’ve apologized a lot. It’s been two months. I’ve apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness. I was so sad that people thought [the tweet] was racist. And I went into the whole discussion of racism and that blew my mind because it was so much what the show I was doing was about. Why couldn’t they see my work?”

She added, “I made a mistake obviously. It cost me everything. My life’s work. Everything. I made a mistake.” She also repeated her claim that she did not know that Jarrett was black prior to writing the tweet.

Toward the end of the interview, Hannity gave Barr an opportunity to face the camera and address Jarrett directly. “I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist, because it wasn’t,” Barr said. “It was political. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding that caused, my ill-worded tweet. And I’m sorry that you feel harmed and hurt. I never meant that. And for that I apologize. I never meant to hurt anybody, or say anything negative about an entire race of people, which think 30 years of my work can attest to.”

Literally adding insult to injury, Barr added that she’d also like to tell Jarrett that “she needs to get a new haircut,” adding, “I mean seriously. She needs a new haircut.”

Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jarrett, for her part, has largely sidestepped the controversy. Appearing on The View Wednesday, she said “this isn’t what keeps me up at night,” referencing more pressing nationwide crises than racial epithets hurled by an aging sitcom star.

“What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the border, or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they’re going to be safe and the parents dropping them off,” said Jarrett. “These are the things that keep me up at night. Not a racist tweet.”

Asked to comment on the video posted by Barr in which she screamed, “I thought that bitch was white!” Jarrett smiled and responded, “Roseanne who?”

Despite its high ratings, ABC canceled Roseanne in May after Barr posted what the network’s Entertainment President Channing Dungey called an “abhorrent” and “repugnant” tweet about Jarrett. Hannity initially responded to the tweet by saying it was “outrageous.”

Barr has since offered several defenses for her choice of words — which compared Jarrett to Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood — including insisting she was misunderstood, under the influence of Ambien, and repeatedly contending that she didn’t know Jarrett was black.

The actress and producer ultimately agreed to walk away from the Roseanne TV world to make room for a spin-off series, which focuses on Sara Gilbert‘s Darlene Conner but is expected to see the return of John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf. However, she has maintained that her support of Donald Trump is what cost her the show, saying, “I voted for Donald Trump and that is not allowed in Hollywood.”