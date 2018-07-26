Niecy Nash reveals the surprising Scream Queens line people won't stop repeating to her

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

One of Niecy Nash’s most memorable roles in recent years has to be her decibel-destroying police officer Denise Hemphill on Fox’s Scream Queens.

Swinging by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to discuss that performance and others, Nash enacted that very same iconic scream while reflecting on the hilarious character.

“I didn’t know this particular was going to be so iconic, me screaming, ‘Shondell, why you got a knife in your throat!'” Nash, who currently stars on TNT’s Claws, told host Lola Ogunnaike. “But people still text and tweet me, ‘Shondell, why you got a knife in your throat!'”

Nash explained that her appearance on the Ryan Murphy-created horror-comedy series actually came about as a result of one of her earlier career coups: hosting home makeover show Clean House on the Style Network.

“He’s just a genius, and I’m lucky he knows my name,” says Nash. “At home, watching Clean House… And that’s where he discovered me.”

