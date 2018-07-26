For the first time in the history of the show’s development, Locke & Key has been given an official series order.

The horror-fantasy series, based on the acclaimed IDW Comics run by creator Joe Hill, seemed like it was cursed to live forever in development hell, but it will now be brought to life by Netflix.

Hill has co-written the first episode and will serve as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill. The downside is that the scripts that were once developed for Locke & Key when it was at Hulu are to be redeveloped and recast. On the brighter side, the show has an official 10-episode order at Netflix.

The story centers on the Lockes — a mother and her three children — who relocate to their family estate after their father’s gruesome murder. The kids soon learn the house holds magical keys that grant an array of abilities, as well as a demon who wants the keys for itself.

Josh Friedman, Alex Kurtzman, and Roberto Orci previously tried to bring the comic to the small screen on Fox in 2010. Then, in April 2017, Hulu announced a pilot order for Locke & Key to be directed by It helmer Andy Muschietti (replacing Doctor Strange‘s Scott Derrickson). The Conjuring 2‘s Frances O’Connor had also been cast to play Nina Locke, the mother of the family. Hulu ultimately decided to not green light the series, paving the way for Netflix to acquire the rights.

Muschietti is staying on as an executive producer for the new interpretation, while Cuse will executive produce through his company Genre Arts. Other EPs include David Ozer, Ted Adams, Lindsey Springer, Aron Eli Coleite, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, and Rick Jacobs.