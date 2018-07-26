Lifetime renews Penn Badgley's YOU for season 2

Before YOU has even premiered its first season, Lifetime has picked up the Penn Badgley-led show for a season 2.

YOU, which is based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, follows Joe Goldberg, a young man who works in bookstore in New York City when he meets a woman named Beck. In the show’s first season — which will encompass the entirety of the book — Joe falls for Beck. But when Joe falls for someone, well, let’s just say the line between love and stalking is very thin.

As for what season 2 will be about, Kepnes fans are aware that there’s a second book in her series titled Hidden Bodies. It’s yet to be known if season 2 will follow that book, but Lifetime announced that Joe will head to Los Angeles and venture into “even riskier, bolder territory” as he faces “the darkest parts of his past as he tries to make a future for himself and the woman he loves.”

YOU premieres September 9 on Lifetime.