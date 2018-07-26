Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot writer responds to fan backlash

type TV Show genre Drama, Sci-fi and Fantasy, Comedy run date 03/10/97-05/20/03 runtime 44 minutes performer Nicholas Brendon, Emma Caulfield, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, James Marsters, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Marc Blucas, David Boreanaz, Adam Busch, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, Eliza Dushku, Seth Green, Tom Lenk, Iyari Limon, Danny Strong broadcaster UPN, WB seasons 7 episodes 144 Current Status In Season

The writer behind the reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is assuring fans that the new version in development won’t try to replace beloved favorites.

Monica Owusu-Breen (Alias, Midnight Texas), who’s drafting a new iteration of the cult classic that ran from 1997 to 2003, responded to some of the online backlash against the proposed new version of the show. Owusu-Breen writes the original show and characters “can’t be replaced.”

“There is only one Buffy,” she wrote on Twitter. “But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer.”

The new Buffy version is being described as a “contemporary” and “richly diverse” take on the original series, building on the mythology of the original and using aspects of it to comment on aspects of the current political and cultural climates. Sources say that the reboot will cast a black actress in the titular role. Original series creator Joss Whedon is also on board as a producer. But there’s no network on board as of yet.