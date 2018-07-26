Amy Poehler reunites with Seth Meyers to mock James Comey's 'political advice'

Late Night on Wednesday felt like the old days of Saturday Night Live — and by old days, we mean the early 2000s.

Former “Weekend Update” anchor Amy Poehler joined fellow former co-anchor Seth Meyers to take on James Comey. It seems the former FBI director had some “political advice” they felt needed lampooning.

Over the weekend, Comey tweeted for Democrats to not lose their minds and “rush to the socialist left.” He wrote, “This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”

Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership. — James Comey (@Comey) July 22, 2018

“Really, James Comey? You’re worried that Democrats are gonna move too far to the left?” Poehler said. “Really? I don’t know if you remember, but we were just about to have a nice, boring, moderate Democrat for president until you decided to open your mouth a week before the election, you big dumb scarecrow! Really?! And, as far as I’m concerned, Democrats can vote for a bong in the shape of Che Guevara and you got nothing to say about.”

And that was just the start.

Meyers gave his “Really!?!” two cents when he noted “the party in power is locking babies in cages, the president talks about Vladimir Putin the way Jay-Z talks about Beyoncé, and the White House has more employee turnover than a Dairy Queen in September! Really?! I’ll take your political advice as soon as I’m done with my Jeffrey Dahmer cook book and my Harvey Weinstein fitness tapes!”

Watch the pair unload on Comey in the most hysterical fashion above.