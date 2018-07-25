"ROSEANNE WHO?" @ValerieJarrett reacts to Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about her: "In all seriousness … I'm fine, I am just fine." "This isn't what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated on the borders … not a racist tweet." pic.twitter.com/2GFK2UZwlQ — The View (@TheView) July 25, 2018

Valerie Jarrett isn’t losing sleep over Roseanne Barr.

The businesswoman and former Obama adviser appeared on The View Wednesday to, mainly, discuss her new book, Finding My Voice. But things veered towards Barr, who continues to address the racist Twitter remark she made against Jarrett that cost the Roseanne star her job.

“Roseanne who?” Jarrett joked when cohost Joy Behar asked her about the tweet.

She then followed up by saying, “In all seriousness, as I have said before, I’m fine. I am just fine. If one of you said something like that about me, that might hurt my feelings. But this isn’t what keeps me up at night. What keeps me up at night are those families being separated at the borders, or our children who go to school worrying about whether or not they are going to be safe, and the parents who drop them off. I mean, these are the things that keep me up at night, not a racist tweet.”

ABC fired Barr from the Roseanne revival and revamped the show around the Conner family after the comedian compared Jarrett to an ape on Twitter. Barr has apologized, but since released an explosive video confessional to YouTube in which she was seen smoking and shouting things like, “I thought the b—- was white! Goddamn it! I thought the b—- was white! F—!”

Barr is set to sit down with Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. This will mark her first public interview since her firing, and Jarrett has some advice: “Less is more.”

But, again, Jarrett reiterated that “there are so many issues that are more important.”

“I won’t be watching,” she added. “I hope you all won’t be watching either.”