As a new set of titles is ushered in, Netflix is also saying goodbye to a batch of movies and television shows in August.

Fans will have to bid farewell to favorites like Finding Dory and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. The clock is also ticking to check out The Killing and Pariah, the latter of which was Mudbound director Dee Rees’ first film. Also on their way out are Can’t Buy Me Love and St. Vincent.

Here’s the full list of the titles leaving Netflix next month:

Aug. 1

3,000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Aug. 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

Aug. 5

13 Assassins

Aug. 6

Welcome to Me

Aug. 10

St. Vincent

Aug. 12

For a Good Time, Call…

Aug. 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

Aug. 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

Aug. 23

Sausage Party

Aug. 25

The Road