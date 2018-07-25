Kendrick Lamar to guest star opposite 50 Cent on Sunday's Power

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Power
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Crime, Drama
- run date
- 06/07/14
- performer
- Omari Hardwick, Joseph Sikora, 50 Cent
- broadcaster
- Starz
- seasons
- 5
- Current Status
- In Season
DAMN. Now this is some powerful casting.
Rap royalty will come face-to-face on Sunday’s Power when Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar guest stars opposite 50 Cent.
“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”
There’s no word on what Lamar’s role will be, but a promo for Sunday’s episode teased 50 Cent’s Kanan making an unlikely friend.
To keep up with Starz’s No. 1 series, make sure to read EW’s weekly Power power rankings.
