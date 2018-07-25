Kendrick Lamar to guest star opposite 50 Cent on Sunday's Power

Derek Lawrence
July 25, 2018 at 10:19 AM EDT

DAMN. Now this is some powerful casting.

Rap royalty will come face-to-face on Sunday’s Power when Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar guest stars opposite 50 Cent.

“Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power,” executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement. “Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

There’s no word on what Lamar’s role will be, but a promo for Sunday’s episode teased 50 Cent’s Kanan making an unlikely friend.

To keep up with Starz’s No. 1 series, make sure to read EW’s weekly Power power rankings.

