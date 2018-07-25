Game of Thrones final season to air in 'first half' of 2019

Game of Thrones breaking news: HBO is finally giving us more information about when the final season of GoT will air — and when we can expect the prequel series.

The network has said the final six episodes will air in “2019” for a long while. Now HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys says: “First half” of 2019. So there! That’s good, right? Most seasons have aired in late March or April, so that would be a good bet.

Plus, more GoT timeline news. Remember all those recent reports that the Game of Thrones prequel by showrunner Jane Goldman will start shooting in October?

Yeah, not true.

Many outlets picked up a report by the Belfast Telegraph saying the show would start shooting in just a few months.

That seemed rather suspect to us because the show hasn’t even been cast yet.

Now Bloys confirms the show won’t start shooting until early 2019. He noted the project is still searching for a director, let alone cast.

“I don’t know where that report came from, we’re hoping to go into production in early ’19,” Bloys said.

Bloys made the comments at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

