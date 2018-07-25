Netflix has released its latest batch of titles to keep viewers entertained through the end of summer, and the list doesn’t disappoint. For those still obsessing over the royal wedding, be sure to check out Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Having Timothée Chalamet withdrawals? Consider Hostiles.

Jason Bateman is back for season 2 of Ozark, while Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre star in the new animated series Disenchantment. Drama lovers can enjoy The Aviator, Million Dollar Baby, and No Country for Old Men, while comedy fans can cue up season 2 of The Good Place, Great News, and The Comedy Lineup: Part 2.

There are several new titles for kids to enjoy before school starts, including The Nut Job and the newest seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Splash and Bubbles, and Dinotrux Supercharged.

See the list below for all the titles coming to Netflix in August.

Aug. 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Aug. 2

Emelie

Aug. 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe

Cocaine Coast

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3

I AM A KILLER

Like Father

Marching Orders

Aug. 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version

Mr. Sunshine

On Children

Aug. 5

Paid in Full

Aug. 9

Perdida

The Originals: Season 5

Aug. 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia

Afflicted

All About the Washingtons

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker

Insatiable

La casa de las flores

Million Pound Menu

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

The Package

The Ponysitters Club

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7

Zion

Aug. 11

No Country for Old Men

Aug. 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

Aug. 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

Aug. 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

Aug. 17

Disenchantment

Magic for Humans

Pinky Malinky

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6

Stay Here

The Motive

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Ultraviolet

Aug. 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2

Aug. 21

Year One

Aug. 23

Deadwind

Follow This

Great News: Season 1

Aug. 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time

Ghoul

The After Party

The Innocents

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3

Young & Hungry: Season 5

Aug. 28

The Good Place: Season 2

Aug. 29

Inequality for All

Aug. 31

Inside the Criminal Mind

Ozark: Season 2

Paradise PD

The Comedy Lineup: Part 2

The Laws of Thermodynamics

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest

Undercover Law