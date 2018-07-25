Netflix has released its latest batch of titles to keep viewers entertained through the end of summer, and the list doesn’t disappoint. For those still obsessing over the royal wedding, be sure to check out Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Having Timothée Chalamet withdrawals? Consider Hostiles.
Jason Bateman is back for season 2 of Ozark, while Abbi Jacobson and Eric Andre star in the new animated series Disenchantment. Drama lovers can enjoy The Aviator, Million Dollar Baby, and No Country for Old Men, while comedy fans can cue up season 2 of The Good Place, Great News, and The Comedy Lineup: Part 2.
There are several new titles for kids to enjoy before school starts, including The Nut Job and the newest seasons of Trolls: The Beat Goes On, Splash and Bubbles, and Dinotrux Supercharged.
See the list below for all the titles coming to Netflix in August.
Aug. 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Aug. 2
Emelie
Aug. 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe
Cocaine Coast
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3
I AM A KILLER
Like Father
Marching Orders
Aug. 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version
Mr. Sunshine
On Children
Aug. 5
Paid in Full
Aug. 9
Perdida
The Originals: Season 5
Aug. 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia
Afflicted
All About the Washingtons
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker
Insatiable
La casa de las flores
Million Pound Menu
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
The Package
The Ponysitters Club
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7
Zion
Aug. 11
No Country for Old Men
Aug. 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
Aug. 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
Aug. 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
Aug. 17
Disenchantment
Magic for Humans
Pinky Malinky
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6
Stay Here
The Motive
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Ultraviolet
Aug. 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2
Aug. 21
Year One
Aug. 23
Deadwind
Follow This
Great News: Season 1
Aug. 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time
Ghoul
The After Party
The Innocents
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3
Young & Hungry: Season 5
Aug. 28
The Good Place: Season 2
Aug. 29
Inequality for All
Aug. 31
Inside the Criminal Mind
Ozark: Season 2
Paradise PD
The Comedy Lineup: Part 2
The Laws of Thermodynamics
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest
Undercover Law
Comments