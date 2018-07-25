Deadwood movie finally greenlit, HBO confirms at last

Deadwood
- type
- TV Show
- genre
- Drama, Western
- run date
- 03/21/04-08/27/06
- creator
- David Milch
- performer
- Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver
- broadcaster
- HBO
- seasons
- 3
The Deadwood movie is expected to start shooting this fall.
That’s straight from HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys, who answered a question about the long-long-long awaited follow-up and conclusion to the network’s prematurely canceled 2004 Western series.
“I can finally-finally confirm we are greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October,” Bloys said.
Bloys announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The executive noted it was a “logistical nightmare” to get the ensemble cast — led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane — back together.
“We’ve been asked the Deadwood question for 11 consecutive years,” joked HBO corporate communications chief Quentin Schaffer.
HBO also gave an update on Game of Thrones final season.
Comments