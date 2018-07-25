Deadwood movie finally greenlit, HBO confirms at last

type TV Show genre Drama, Western run date 03/21/04-08/27/06 creator David Milch performer Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver broadcaster HBO seasons 3

The Deadwood movie is expected to start shooting this fall.

That’s straight from HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys, who answered a question about the long-long-long awaited follow-up and conclusion to the network’s prematurely canceled 2004 Western series.

“I can finally-finally confirm we are greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October,” Bloys said.

Bloys announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The executive noted it was a “logistical nightmare” to get the ensemble cast — led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane — back together.

“We’ve been asked the Deadwood question for 11 consecutive years,” joked HBO corporate communications chief Quentin Schaffer.

