Deadwood movie finally greenlit, HBO confirms at last

James Hibberd
July 25, 2018 at 12:05 PM EDT

Deadwood

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Western
run date
03/21/04-08/27/06
creator
David Milch
performer
Timothy Olyphant, Ian McShane, Molly Parker, Jim Beaver
broadcaster
HBO
seasons
3

The Deadwood movie is expected to start shooting this fall.

That’s straight from HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys, who answered a question about the long-long-long awaited follow-up and conclusion to the network’s prematurely canceled 2004 Western series.

“I can finally-finally confirm we are greenlit on Deadwood movie … it will shoot in October,” Bloys said.

Bloys announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. The executive noted it was a “logistical nightmare” to get the ensemble cast — led by Timothy Olyphant and Ian McShane — back together.

“We’ve been asked the Deadwood question for 11 consecutive years,” joked HBO corporate communications chief Quentin Schaffer.

HBO also gave an update on Game of Thrones final season.

