Alfre Woodard joins Jason Momoa in Apple drama See

type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama performer Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard broadcaster Apple

Emmy-winning actress Alfre Woodard is joining Jason Momoa in Apple’s original sci-fi drama See, playing the character of priestess and advisor Paris in the epic-scale series penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (Red Sparrow, The Hunger Games).

The Apple series is yet another major gig for Woodard, 65, following recent roles in Netflix’s Luke Cage and A Series of Unfortunate Events and Fox’s Empire. She will also be voicing Simba’s mother, Sarabi, in Disney’s live-action Lion King remake, as part of a star-studded cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala.

Apple previously announced that Momoa, 38, will portray Baba Voss in See, a character described as a warrior, leader and guardian. He is also playing the titular superhero in the upcoming Aquaman movie (Dec. 21), as part of Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe.

Apple’s foray into original content is heating up with a growing slate of original shows in development from stars such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, and M. Night Shyamalan. It is still not known when these series will debut or how Apple will distribute them.