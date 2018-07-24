Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon give Mission: Impossible a Mad Libs twist

Jimmy Fallon had a new kind of mission for Tom Cruise this week: perform a dramatic spy movie scene using Mad Libs for a Mad Lib Theater segment. It’s The Tonight Show, so obviously Cruise accepted this mission… this impossible mission.

Cruise instantly broke as “Special Director Pollywog” (Fallon) welcomed his “little cookie” to his next mission: a criminal syndicate consisting of the world’s most amazing sanitation engineers stole the government’s top-secret report on vintage sneakers and is holding little cookie’s aunt for ransom.

All of this was in honor of Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout hitting theaters on Friday.

When he started explaining his plan to disguise himself as Huckleberry Finn, Cruise broke again with an audible, “Jesus.” It must’ve been nice for Fallon not to be the one breaking all the time.

Watch the segment in the video above.