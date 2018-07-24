James Corden and Dominic Cooper test their friendship with shocking results

What better way to test how well you know your bestie than by threatening them with pain?

On Monday night’s episode of the Late, Late Show with James Corden, Dominic Cooper stopped by to promote his new movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and also prove his intimate knowledge of his buddy Corden’s life. Turns out Cooper and Corden have been tight for years, even living together at one point, and Cooper was the one to introduce Corden to his wife. Nonetheless, their knowledge of one another isn’t quite complete and that was made clear when the talk show host concocted a game to test their friendship.

Both armed with devices that would send their “friend” a strong electric impulse, the duo was asked questions about one another and proceed to shock the other when they answered incorrectly. Unluckily for Corden, he couldn’t name his pal’s character on AMC’s Preacher, so he received a shock, but he got even when the actor failed to remember the host’s son’s middle name — he probably deserved an extra shock for that one considering Cooper is Max’s godfather.

Watch the shocking clip above.