Fox pulls Beat Shazam episode featuring Demi Lovato from schedule

In light of Demi Lovato’s hospitalization on Tuesday, Fox has decided to pull tonight’s episode of the game show Beat Shazam, which featured the singer.

“Our thoughts go out to Demi and her family,” read the statement from the network, which will air a different episode of the Jamie Foxx-hosted series in its place. Lovato’s episode was filmed last year, and a brief clip promoting her appearance posted on her Twitter account several hours ago.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital from her Hollywood Hills home earlier Tuesday after suffering an apparent overdose. She is now in “stable” condition, according to PEOPLE.

Lovato, 25, has been outspoken about struggles with substance abuse as well as bipolar disorder and bulimia, and in the 2017 YouTube documentary Simply Complicated, she candidly discussed her drug use. She marked six years of sobriety in March by tweeting that “It IS possible,” but it was feared that she had relapsed soon after. In June, she released a song titled “Sober,” which revealed her continued battle and contained such lyrics like “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/ And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sang. “To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down this road before/ I’m so sorry/ I’m not sober anymore.”