Former MTV VJ Jesse Camp has been found, police say

Jesse Camp, who won MTV’s first Wanna Be a VJ contest in the 1990s, has been found.

“Josiah ‘Jesse’ Camp is no longer considered missing,” Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department confirmed in a tweet Tuesday. “He was contacted by a local law enforcement agency a short time ago and not in need of any assistance. His family has been notified. No further information will be released.”

Camp, 38, was reported missing by his sister Marisha Camp on July 19, Railsback previously told PEOPLE.

“She had been in contact with someone who had told her [Camp] was in Riverside a week ago, and that he’s been known to travel to the Inland Empire, and Riverside, from time to time,” Railsback added at the time.

Riverside, California, is about 54 miles east of Los Angeles.

Railsback told PEOPLE that police didn’t “see anything suspicious” about Camp’s disappearance, though he added that Marisha called police after saying her brother “might have been depressed recently.”

Marisha shared an Instagram Story post earlier this week titled “SOS,” asking anyone who had heard from her brother to contact her.

“If anyone has seen or heard from my brother since Saturday, please, please, please reach out to me or ask him to call home!! Thank you!!!!” she wrote.

She continued sharing posts of him in her Instagram Story, including a photo of him next to Meryl Streep.

“I can’t begin to thank everyone who reached out to express their concern and support after my brother Jesse went MIA. He truly has the most beautiful friends from all walks of life, and he is SO LOVED…” Marisha wrote.

Wanna Be a VJ first aired on MTV in 1998 and ran until 2000.

The contest tested the applicants’ knowledge of music and judged their personality onscreen in order to determine who would be the best veejay for MTV.

Viewers were allowed to vote for contestants, with the winner offered a one-year contract to be a veejay for Total Request Live as well as $25,000.

The show was hosted by Carson Daly, with Camp unexpectedly winning the show over runner-up Dave Holmes.

The Blast was the first to report the news that the veejay was missing.