Deal or No Deal is bringing the briefcase back to primetime this winter!

On Tuesday, CNBC announced that the game show series, which aired from 2005 to 2009 on NBC, is returning to primetime TV with original host Howie Mandel in tow. The new, reimagined season — which sees contests compete to win up to $1 million — will premiere on Wednesday, Dec. 5. and, according to the network, will “continue to offer up a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward” with some new added twists.

Mendel is clearly excited to get back to bargaining with the Banker, posting the news on Twitter. “I am so thrilled to announce that the all new #DealOrNoDeal is premiering DECEMBER 5 on CNBC!” he wrote.