type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 2 performer Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor broadcaster TV Land genre Comedy, Romance

There’s nothing like a little family yodeling at a holiday bash!

In a exclusive clip from Tuesday’s episode of Younger, Liza (Sutton Foster) is roped into a spirited (literally; she chugs a ton of eggnog before it) performance of The Sound of Music’s “The Lonely Goatherd.”

“I’m probably remembering this incorrectly, but I think [series creator] Darren Star was somewhere where someone started yodeling unexpectedly and he thought that would be a funny thing to make Liza do,” Foster tells EW of the musical moment. “Early on Darren and I decided that Liza wasn’t going to sing on the show… or at least if she did sing she wouldn’t be a very good singer. But whatever Liza does, she does it with gusto, and I loved doing it with Tessa (Albertson), who plays Caitlin. We have such a bond off screen that it was a lot of fun to do with her.”

But it’s not all yodeling with ease — Foster had to master those tricky lyrics and the steps to the accompanying, choreographed dance sequence while it was all recorded live. “I watched the Sound of Music every year growing up but I’ve never sung the “Lonely Goatherd” — it was definitely confusing!” she says. “I kept making Tessa sing the trickier parts, but since it was supposed to feel ‘home spun’, like something we did in our living room, that took the pressure off immensely.” She adds that they also had to work with a choreographer, but then “we just got sillier and sillier as we went on.”

So now she knows how to perform it will she be donning an apron and performing at her next holiday party? “This is doubtful! says Foster. “I think I’ll keep the yodeling and the braids in the privacy of my own home!”

Watch the exclusive clip above and see the number in all its glory Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TVLand.