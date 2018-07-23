Maisie Williams gets a Game of Thrones Arya quote as a new tattoo

James Hibberd
July 23, 2018 at 10:02 AM EDT

UPDATE: Maisie Williams shared a photo of her new “No One” tattoo Tuesday on Instagram (scroll to the third image to see it), along with ink of a daisy and the words “Little Rascal” on her arm.

EARLIER: A girl is getting another Game of Thrones tattoo.

Maisie Williams teased some fresh GoT ink on her Instagram account. What’s it going to be? The words “No One” (and, apparently, in red).

Maisie Williams/Instagram

Williams’ character Arya Stark was repeatedly instructed to think of herself as “no one” during her assassin training at the House of Black and White on the HBO hit.

The tattoo (assuming she didn’t abruptly change her mind; the actual result hasn’t been posted) would mark the second (that we know of) GoT tattoo the actress has received over the years. The first showed the date she and her castmate and friend Sophie Turner were hired on the series (Turner got the same tattoo).

Turner also got a second GoT-themed tattoo recently, the sigil of House Stark and the legend, “The Pack Survives.”

FilmMagic; Sophie Turner/Instagram

Both also apparently have gone to the same tattoo artist from New York’s Bang Bang Tattoos:

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final six episodes in 2019.

