2 Dope Queens renewed by HBO for four new specials

HBO wants more from its 2 Dope Queens.

The pay cabler announced Monday that the acclaimed variety series hosted by Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson will return for a second cycle of four hour-long specials, to premiere in 2019. The HBO show was adapted from the two comics’ weekly stand-up and storytelling podcast of the same name, which launched in 2016.

HBO’s 2 Dope Queens features a loose mix of stand-up from emerging comics, often from underrepresented communities; banter between Williams and Robinson; and bits with special guest stars, including Jon Stewart, Tituss Burgess, and Sarah Jessica Parker from season 1. (Tig Notaro directed all season 1 episodes.) Robinson is also known as a staff writer on Portlandia, and will be coming out with a new book of essays, Everything’s Trash, but It’s Okay in the fall. Williams, known for her stint on The Daily Show, will next appear as Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

“When you transfer to TV, sometimes the bigness of it can make you lose it, even if you’re at home watching it. We were just very sensitive to the fact that we wanted to maintain that feel, like it’s two girlfriends hanging out,” Williams told EW earlier this year, of bringing 2 Dope Queens to HBO. “We wanted to keep the essence of it that it felt like you were at a really fun party in Brooklyn. I think we were able to do that.”

2 Dope Queens will return with new specials to HBO in 2019. As to whether Williams and Robinson will land their dream guest this time around, we’ll be watching closely.