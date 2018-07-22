type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

Supernatural took over Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday and kicked off its panel by showing a season 13 highlight reel. In addition to the reel, the show gave fans a glimpse at season 14, which showed Jensen Ackles’ Michael interrupting a man who was praying to ask: “What do you want?” It seems Michael is traveling the world trying to figure out what humans want from this world. Why? That’s to be determined.

As executive producer Brad Buckner said during the panel, Michael is looking to purify the earth, whatever that means. “He’s curious as to what humans want out of this,” Buckner said, adding that there are no angels in this world to be his army, so the question becomes, “Who is he going to organize as his support unit?”

Regardless of his plan, Michael’s arrival means that Dean is taking a backseat. “He is Michael,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb said. “Dean is there and he’s aware of what’s going on, but he’s not really coming to the fore.”

What that means for Jared Padalecki’s Sam is that he has to step into Dean’s role. “Sam this year has kind of taken, at least in the beginning, has taken on more of a leadership role,” Padalecki said about the many Apocalypse World soldiers who are staying at the bunker. “Sam without Dean for however long sort of needs to take the cues and the lessons he’s learned from Dean and try and pass them on to all the Apocalypse World hunters who are all living under this one crazy roof.”

Castiel will be one of those soldiers, though much of his focus will remain Jack, who’s lost his powers. “Jack having no powers is a real adjustment,” actor Alexander Calvert said. “It’s been a little rough.”

Outside of the central characters, Dabb promised a few more returning faces. “Jody Mills will be back for us,” he said. “I think we’ll be seeing some other members of the Wayward family as well.” Also back? Rowena.

Supernatural season 14 premieres Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.