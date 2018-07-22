Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter talks Sons of Anarchy Easter eggs

When the cast and creators of Mayans MC, the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off, took the stage at Hall H for Sunday’s Comic-Con panel — moderated by EW’s own Lynette Rice — creator Kurt Sutter answered the obvious question: Will fans get Sons Easter eggs in the new series? Long story short, the answer is yes. But as Sutter put it, “It’s a balance. I want to acknowledge that world and find opportunities to circle that again, and yet I don’t want to abuse it.”

Sutter continued, “The show takes place in real time, so it’s post-Jax Teller. Three years or so has passed. I’m really protective of that mythology and the way it ended and letting fans — whether they enjoyed it or not — to have that experience and their idea of how that club continued and how those relationships continued. I really want to leave in the minds of the fans. There’s no intersecting stories that will interfere with that, but Sons was a big world and there was a lot of peripheral energy and players and members and other charters, so there will be those kind of intersections. We’ll see those points of intersection happen throughout this season, and the series as well.”

Mayans MC’s first season will kick off Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Check out the latest trailer for the series here.