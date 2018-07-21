A new trailer for the upcoming TV adaptation of The Purge franchise screened at the series’ Comic-Con panel Saturday afternoon, showing glimpses of the characters portrayed by William Baldwin, Fiona Dourif, and Gabriel Chavarria, who plays a Marine named Miguel.

“He’s just back from being deployed, and he gets this cryptic information about his sister on Purge night,” the actor recently told EW. “So he tries to find her before things get crazy.”

But things do get crazy when Miguel is forced to take part in a competition called the Gauntlet. “It’s a death course of crazy things he has to go through in order to survive,” Chavarria said.

James DeMonaco, who wrote and directed the first three films in the series and also penned the recent fourth installment, The First Purge, is serving as an executive producer on the TV series.

“We follow four what-seem-to-be separate story lines of people going out on the evening and experiencing the Purge,” DeMonaco said of the show, which debuts Sept. 4 on USA and Syfy. “The real estate of the 10 hours of the TV allows us to use flashback, where we flash back out of the Purge world into the regular lives, the non-Purge days, of this future America. We get to see who these people are when it’s not Purge night and the events that led them to where they are on the particular Purge night that we are following. I think it’s a great device.”

Watch the new trailer for The Purge TV series above, and learn how to survive Purge night here.