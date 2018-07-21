The Flash season 5 casts American Pie's Chris Klein as the next big bad

type TV Show run date 10/15/14 performer Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Current Status In Season

There’s no rest for the weary speedster. Grant Gustin‘s Barry Allen just finished running circles around The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), but The Flash season 5 panel at San Diego Comic-Con now brings word of his next great foe.

Chris Klein of American Pie fame has been cast as the villain Cicada for when the CW series returns this October. In the comics, this adversary was introduced as a cult leader whose followers were on a mission to kill everyone The Flash ever saved with lightning bolt daggers. On the screen, Cicada is described by the network as “a grizzled, blue-collar everyman whose family has been torn apart by metahumans.” Now he “seeks to exterminate the epidemic — one metahuman at a time.”

Klein has been seen in roles across television shows like The Grinder, The Idiotsitter, How We Live, and Wilfred. Now, he’ll play one of The Flash‘s few non-speedster villains — which, to be honest, are few and far between.

The Flash season 5 will also see Jessica Parker Kennedy (Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future) and Hartley Sawyer (the incredibly stretchy Ralph Dibney) promoted to series regulars.

Danielle Panabaker, the show’s resident Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, will also make her directorial debut.

The Flash will air season 5 on The CW beginning Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.

