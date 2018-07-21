The Flash boss promises 'a bunch of big mistakes' are coming in season 5

type TV Show run date 10/15/14 performer Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Current Status In Season

The Flash‘s fourth season ended with Nora, Barry and Iris’ daughter from the future, telling her parents that she may have made “a big, big mistake” during her journey to the past. Well, it turns out that may have been an understatement

On Saturday, the CW superhero drama’s cast and producer dropped by EW’s Comic-Con 2018 studio to chat about the upcoming fifth season. Although everyone was forbidden from revealing too much from the new season, executive producer Todd Helbing did offer one tease about Nora’s big season-ending statement.

“There’s a bunch of big mistakes that are coming,” Helbing told EW. “It’s not just one.”

However, it’s definitely fair to say that Nora’s “big mistake” isn’t the only thing causing problems for this family reunion. Star Candice Patton (Iris) teased that Barry and Iris are having very different experiences with her daughter.

“Iris is very, very excited and eager to get know her daughter who is back from the future. I think, as we hinted in the finale of last season, that’s kind of met with some coldness from Nora, which we’ll get into later in the season of why there’s some distance between them,” said Patton. “But it’s been really interesting to play this dynamic of really wanting to enjoy this time with her daughter and figuring out why Nora might not be into…It makes me sad when I act it.”

“We’re really hinting off, so it’s been great,” said Grant Gustin (Barry), while Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora) added that her character is a “total daddy’s girl.”

During our chat with The Flash‘s cast, Danielle Panabaker revealed that she would be directing episode 18 of the new season, and Tom Cavanagh offered a few hints about the new version of Harrison Wells we’ll see this season. “This guy will be filled with intrigue and deceit, fun, humor, [and] intensity,” said Cavanagh.

The Flash returns Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. on The CW.