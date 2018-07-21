DC's Legends of Tomorrow adds two new characters for season 4

type TV Show genre Action, Sci-fi run date 01/21/16 performer Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Arthur Darvill, Dominic Purcell broadcaster The CW seasons 2 Current Status In Season

Among all the updates from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow panel at San Diego Comic-Con was the news of two new figures riding the time wave with the rest of the Waverider crew in season 4.

Ramona Young of Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet has joined the cast in the series regular role of Alaska Yu, while Tom Wilson is going Back to the Future (sorry not sorry for that) as the recurring Hank Heywood.

Alaska is “a typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels” who’s also “something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in season 4,” according to The CW. “In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.”

Hank, as his last name suggests, is the “charming and charismatic” father of Nick Zano’s Nate Heywood/Commander Steel. Like many members of the Heywood family, Hank spent a lifetime serving his country through the military and the Department of Defense. Nate will feel like he has big shoes to fill, while grappling with maintaining his secret Legends identity.

Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Jes Macallan (Ava Sharpe), and Courtney Ford (Nora Darhk) had already been announced to appear in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 4, which will premiere Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on The CW.