Legacies Comic-Con trailer reveals the next Vampire Diaries spin-off

Welcome to The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. This shouldn’t be confused with Charlies Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters from the X-Men, although this too deals with students with unique talents living under the same roof. No, this is the location for the next chapter in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals saga, and the new Legacies trailer from Comic-Con is opening its doors for the first time.

Seventeen-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) is the daughter of original vampire Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) and werewolf Hayley Marshall (Phoebe Tonkin) who appeared as a teenager on The Originals in its fifth and final season. Now, as that spin-off is making its way off the air, the new series will pick up to tell Hope’s continuing story.

At The Salvatore School, run by Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis), Hope is part of the next generation of supernatural teens — and they all seem to have a common CW trait: rock-hard abs. Elijah (Daniel Gillies), another face from the larger world, is seen briefly getting her situated to her new digs.

The trailer, which was debuted during the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego on Saturday, lays out the rules — one of which Hope is already breaking. She opens up to a non-supernatural “innocent” named Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and, in doing so, “opened the door to something bigger than” them, bigger than the school, bigger than Mystic Falls.

Legacies premieres Oct. 25 on The CW. Watch the new trailer above. And see what the stars of Legacies had to say when they stopped by EW’s video studio at Comic-Con.