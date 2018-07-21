The Originals creator teases series finale at Legacies Comic-Con panel

The Originals creator Julie Plec teased the series’ finale at Saturday afternoon’s Comic-Con panel for Legacies, the third in her trilogy of linked shows on The CW which began with The Vampire Diaries.

“There’s going to be a lot that’s sad, for sure,” said Plec. “There’s going to be a lot that’s beautiful. Beautiful and sad and, actually, beautiful and happy. There’s going to be some really wonderful happy endings and there’s going to be some really beautiful, if not tragic, endings, and I think that that’s the point when you look at this family that’s lived for a thousand years in this cycle of codependency, and dysfunction, and abuse, and have found their way back to each other time and again. To be able to bring that family journey to its completion, and to understand exactly what’s going to happen to each of them, I’m really proud of it. I’m definitely not going to get on Twitter when it’s over. But I hope you guys enjoy it, because we crafted it very lovingly with the idea of [honoring] these characters in the best way possible.”

Legacies finds actress and Plec’s fellow panelist Danielle Rose Russell reprising her Originals role of Hope Mikaelson, a “tribrid” descended from witch, werewolf, and vampire bloodlines who is attending the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. Russell’s costars include Matt Davis, reprising his role of Alaric Saltzman from The Vampire Diaries, who was also present at the Legacies panel along with co-showrunner Brett Mathews.

“It exists in its own universe which is very special,” said Russell of Legacies. “So, anyone who’s like, ‘Isn’t it going to be Vampire Diaries Part 2?,’ it pays homage to it, but it’s very much new, and fresh, and exciting.”

Plec said she would be more than happy to have cast members from both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals appear on Legacies and revealed that she had already booked Zach Roerig to play his Diaries character, Sheriff Matt Donovan.

“I basically have this full open door policy,” Plec explained. “What I have said to everybody is like, ‘I would love to see any faces that we can see over the long course of the series,’ not as a way of being cute or gimmicky, but because they’re part of the universe…But I can say, because we just closed up the deal and signed on the dotted line, that the first familiar face that we’re going to be seeing in the first episode is Sheriff Matt Donovan.”

A teaser trailer for Legacies played at the start of the panel while, at the end, another teaser for the reboot Roswell, New Mexico was screened for the audience, which emphasized an aliens-living-among-us vibe. Plec directed the pilot for the show, which is executive-produced by Originals writer Carina Adly Mackenzie and stars Jeanine Mason and Nathan Parsons. Mackenzie, Mason, and Parsons were all on-hand to introduce the footage.

“We actually weren’t even supposed to be at Comic-Con,” said Mackenzie. “This is all very spur of the moment. But we are really sick of wating to show you guys the first footage from Roswell. So, we thought we might just hijack these guys’ panel, because they’re family.”

Legacies premieres on The CW, Oct. 25 while Roswell, New Mexico will debut on the network midseason.

Watch the Legacies trailer, above.