Kim Possible: See the first photo of Disney's live-action movie

When I was your age, all you could do to reach your favorite teenage action heroine was call her or beep her. Now, there are all sorts of ways to get in touch with Kim Possible — but even though the times have changed, Kim has not.

Kim Possible made her Comic-Con debut in a surprise way at the end of Disney Channel’s July 21 panel for Big Hero 6: The Series. During the Big Hero panel, the show’s executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley took a moment to reveal a first look at the upcoming live-action adaptation of Kim Possible, the series which McCorkle and Schooley created in 2002.

Actress Sadie Stanley will give new life to the red-headed hero in a Disney Channel Original Movie premiering in 2019, written by McCorkle, Schooley, and Josh Cagan. Check out the first look of Kim in costume here:

Joining Stanley in the cast: Sean Giambrone as Kim’s best friend-slash-sidekick Ron Stoppable, Isaac Ryan Brown as tech genius Wade, Todd Stashwick and Taylor Ortega as Kim’s nemeses Dr. Drakken and Shego, and Alyson Hannigan as Kim’s mother.