This is definitely not fake news: Family Guy is taking on the President of the United States this season.

The animated Fox comedy will offer up an episode that mocks Donald Trump. In the installment, which is slated to air sometime during season 17, President Trump discovers that Peter is an expert seller of fake news. He hires Peter as his new Communications Director, and the Griffins move to Washington, D.C. When Meg has an “unpleasant encounter” with POTUS, though, relations between Trump and Peter fracture, leading to “an epic battle” between the two men.

“Although this episode was written almost a year ago, fortunately Trump has done nothing since then to embarrass himself or our nation,” said Family Guy co-showrunners Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin in a statement to EW.

While Family Guy hasn’t targeted Trump as much as, say, The Simpsons, it has ridiculed him on several occasions. The show’s 2016 for-your-consideration Emmy mailer campaign featured Peter as Trump, comb-over included, asking, “As long as we’re voting for dumb loudmouths, can I get an Emmy?” Later that year, an episode of the show contained a live-action bit that used real audio from Trump’s Access Hollywood hot-mic scandal. In addition, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane — who also created other Fox-owned series American Dad and The Orville — has been outspoken on social media about Trump-related issues, including Fox News.

The Family Guy producers revealed at a Comic-Con panel on Saturday that a different episode will address the loss of the delightful, delusional Mayor Adam West and pay tribute to his memory by renaming the town’s high school “Adam West High.” Brian and Quagmire will face off in an election for the mayoral post. “We’ve been asked many times who will replace Adam West as mayor,” said Appel and Sulkin. “And the answer is no one. In person and on our show, he was irreplaceable.”

West, who died last year at the age of 88, had a significant recurring role on the series, lending his voice to more than 100 episodes. He had recorded lines for several episodes before he died, and the producers chose to keep his contributions and air those episodes last season to honor his legacy.

Family Guy returns to Fox on Sept. 30. To see the just-released season 17 trailer, head over here.