A new season of Family Guy does not kick off until Sept. 30, but if you came here looking for some preview footage of the Griffins, you’re on the right trail(er).

In this first-look, four-minute-plus reel for the animated Fox comedy’s 17th season — which made its debut only a few minutes ago at Comic-Con during a Family Guy panel — Peter does his best impression of Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. Twice, actually. He also gets a Netflix stand-up special, because, well, everyone does. Take a fresh hit of a flatulence joke involving Stranger Things, and taste a grape musical interlude that ends in tragedy. There’s also a cutaway joke in a scene about Brian’s bachelor party (yes, he’s getting married) that features Kanye West massaging an Italian dish. And finally, you can learn why Peter (who is voiced by Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane) hates MacFarlane’s other Fox series, The Orville.

During the Comic-Con panel, the show’s producers also revealed some of the big names that will grace the season 17 guest roster. Mandy Moore will play Quagmire’s daughter, of whom he’s about to become aware. Frequent guest Patrick Stewart returns, this time playing a waterbear — as is Celtics guard Kyrie Irving — in an episode titled “Big Trouble in Little Quahog,” which riffs on Honey I Shrunk the Kids. In addition, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski will play themselves in an episode this season, as will Sarah Paulson and Sam Elliot.

As previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash will play Bert and Sheila, a husband-wife team who serve as Peter’s new bosses at the brewery. Bert and Sheila replace Angela (who was voiced by the late Carrie Fisher). Below, EW gives you a first look at their characters.

To read about a season 17 episode that mocks Donald Trump and fake news, click here.

