Disenchantment: See the full trailer for Matt Groening's new animated series

Matt Groening is aiming to shine light and laughter on the Dark Ages.

Disenchantment stands as the first new series from the creator of The Simpsons since Futurama, and the 90-second trailer for Netflix’s animated fantasy comedy was unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

Set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment mines comedy from a boozy princess named Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her earnest elf friend Elfo (Nat Faxon), and her literal personal demon Luci (Eric Andre), who match wits with ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, and assorted humans. As you’ll see in the trailer, Bean is not thrilled to marry a stupid prince per the orders of her father, the King (John DiMaggio), so she opts to be a runaway bride and find herself. “What’s this feeling I don’t want to drink away?” she asks. “That’s hope,” responds Elfo.

Jacobson recently told EW that not only is the show “really relevant and about a lot of what’s going on today,” it doesn’t play out like a stereotypical storybook tale. “I really like the fact that she’s an anti-stereotypical princess,” she said. “It’s so not what a usual princess story is — not that there’s anything wrong with that. But it’s a really strong female character, which I’m obviously excited to play.”

Disenchantment’s cast also includes Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. All 10 episodes of season 1 start streaming Aug. 17.