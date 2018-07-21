Big Hero 6 unveils Mini-Max, the Baymax sidekick of your dreams, at Comic-Con

You love Baymax! You love his big inflatable body, and his big inflatable heart, and his big inflatable animated charisma! But your love may be challenged by a smaller, peppier, and potentially even cuter inflatable health robot. Yeah, we said it.

Meet Mini-Max.

The cast and creators of Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6: The Series unveiled the scrappy new addition to the superhero team during the gang’s first-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con. During Saturday’s panel, executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi introduced the unexpected new character in a clip that, heroically, EW is also bringing right to you.

The small but mighty Mini-Max is a tiny robot whom Hiro (Ryan Potter) invents as a companion to both supervise and be a sidekick to Fred (Brooks Whelan) while the rest of the Big Hero 6 team is busy in class.

Disney Channel

Played by the golden-voiced John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), the sure-to-be-scene-stealer Mini-Max will make his debut in the Saturday, Aug. 25 episode (titled “Mini-Max”!).

The buzzy Comic-Con introductions didn’t stop with Mini-Max, though. While on the panel, Big Hero 6: The Series‘ producers also gave fans a juicy tease at an upcoming episode featuring the beloved team reimagined in hyper-adorable chibi style. Tumblr, get ready.

If it sounds like fan fiction, that’s because it is, sort of. The BH6 team gets a chibi makeover when Karmi (Haley Tju) begins writing dreamy Hiro-centric fan fiction, but her imagination winds up coming in handy when she gets kidnapped by the villain Momokase. The episode, “Fan Friction,” airs Aug. 18.