Black Lightning promotes Riverdale actor to series regular villain for season 2

Riverdale‘s Jordan Calloway is going to continue to bring the pain in Black Lightning season 2.

During Black Lightning‘s Comic-Con 2018 panel on Saturday, executive producer Salim Akil announced that Calloway, who recurred in season 1 as Khalil Payne, had been promoted to series regular for the new season, which premieres this fall. When the show returns, Khalil will officially be the DC Comics villain Painkiller, so Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and Thunder (Nafessa Williams) better watch out.

“I’m thrilled to have Jordan upped as a series regular,” said Akil in a press release. “He was a great asset to our show in the role of Khalil/Painkiller during season one, and now that he has evolved into Painkiller, I can’t wait for you all to see him in season two.”

In season 1, Khalil was introduced as a promising high school athlete who was interested in Jefferson Pierce’s daughter Jennifer (China Anne McClain). Unfortunately, Khalil was injured by stray bullet, which left him paralyzed and resentful of Freeland’s black Jesus hero Black Lightning. Big bad Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III) took advantage of that resentment and recruited Khalil by giving him the ability to walk again; however, the procedure had a couple side effects: it increased Khalil’s strength and turned his blood into a powerful venom that could paralyze anyone. The athlete-turned-henchman showed off his powers when he attacked Jefferson’s high school in “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain.” Given everything that’s happened and Khalil’s continued association with Tobias, it’s fair to say that there might not be any hope for him and Jennifer (#RIPJennil) (Yes, we just made up their couple name)

Speaking of Mr. Whale’s operation: Season 1 ended with Tobias taking control of Protctor’s operation and coming into possession of a briefcase with a mysterious, glowing green light. Although Akil still won’t spoil what’s inside, he and Jones did offer a couple hints during the panel

“Hell,” said Akil. “That’s what’s in the suitcase.”

Added Jones: “I would to say it’s the future of Freeland.”

Black Lightning returns for season 2 on Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. on The CW.