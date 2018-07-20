type TV Show genre Animated, Superhero broadcaster DC Universe seasons 3

The team is back together!

EW is exclusively debuting the first footage from Young Justice: Outsiders, the third season of the beloved animated series following the adventures of Nightwing, Superboy, Aqualad, and more of DC’s young heroes as they tackle problems the Justice League can’t handle. After three years away, the show is finally returning on DC’s new streaming service, DC Universe.

When we last checked in with Young Justice, the team had just helped the Justice League stop an alien invasion and were invited to join Batman, Superman, and the rest of the League on the Watchtower; however, this victory came at a price as Kid Flash, a.k.a. Wally West, perished in saving the day. Even though the new season picks up an undisclosed amount of time after season 2, it doesn’t appear as though everyone has recovered from that tragedy.

In the new footage from season 3, Nightwing, who left the team at the end of season 2, reunites Superboy, a bearded Aqualad, and Artemis for one last mission: combatting the rise in metahuman trafficking and the ensuing intergalactic arms races to control people with powers. “There’s a metahuman trafficking syndicate in Markovia that we can shut down with your help,” Nightwing says in the video. “When it’s all over, we go our separate ways. No muss, no fuss.”

Elsewhere in the clip, we get a first look at the show’s newest character, Brion Markov (Troy Baker), the Prince of Markovia, who discovers he has the metahuman gene. The season will track how he adjusts to his newfound powers. Furthermore, the sizzle reel also reveals that Katana will be joining the show.

