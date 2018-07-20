Roseanne Barr posts expletive-laced video about Valerie Jarrett tweet

Well this is certainly a new tactic.

After promising to conduct her own interview about her now-infamous tweet that got her sitcom canceled, Roseanne Barr decided to make the situation worse by degrading Valerie Jarrett even more on YouTube.

“I thought the b—- was white!” she screams as the top of her lungs about Jarrett, the former Obama adviser whom she previously compared to an ape on Twitter.

While smoking and running her fingers through her already tousled hair, Barr begins the minute-long video by listening to an unseen man instruct her to speak as if it’s a presidential address. In that absurd moment, Barr is like all of us when she replies, “What??”

“I’m trying to talk about Iran!” she replies. “I’m trying to talk about the Iran deal! That’s what my tweet is about!”

That’s when she loses it and screams at the top of her lungs.

“I thought the b—- was white! Goddamn it! I thought the b—- was white! F—!”

The man and whatever crew Barr surrounded herself with reply with a laugh before the video cuts to black.

It’s a stunning about face for Barr, who followed up Roseanne‘s cancellation with a myriad of apologies on Twitter to Jarrett.

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr also blamed her initial tweet on Ambien and asked fans not to defend her.

Since the cancelation, ABC opted to bring back the show without Barr and call it The Conners. Barr appeared to imply in a statement at the time that she agreed to a cash settlement to make her go away. “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne,” she said. “I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”