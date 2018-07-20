Lucifer star Tom Ellis on how the show might change on Netflix

type TV Show genre Fantasy run date 01/25/16 performer Tom Ellis, Lauren German broadcaster Fox seasons 3 Current Status In Season

The devil was in the house!

Lucifer star Tom Ellis, who plays the fallen angel, dropped by EW’s San Diego Comic-Con studio Friday afternoon to chat about the Warner Bros. produced series, which was resurrected by Netflix for season 4 after it was cancelled by Fox. During the interview, Ellis shared why he’s excited about the show’s move to the streaming service — other than the fact that there’s still a show.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” Ellis tells EW in the video above. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

While Ellis is all for the shorter seasons, he hopes the show’s structure doesn’t change too much with the move to Netflix.

“One of the things that we have to be careful about as well is that the reason the show was so popular was because of the way it was. We don’t want to mess around too much with that,” says Ellis, adding that this feels like a “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” kind of situation. However, he notes that he expects a few slight changes. “Obviously, there are certain different boundaries that we can play within now. I think Joe Henderson, our showrunner, has been adamant that he wants to have my bum on screen for three seasons and now we can finally do that.”

Watch the entire interview above.

Production on Lucifer season 4 is expected to begin in August.