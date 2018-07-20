Jon Stewart has a new job!

On Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host paid tribute to Comic-Con (which kicked off Thursday in San Diego and continues over the weekend) by checking in on some of the cosplayers who earn money dressing up as superheroes on Hollywood Boulevard. After chatting with a man dressed as Superman and another dressed as Spiderman, Kimmel turned his attention to the individual in an Incredible Hulk costume.

After inquiring how he uses the bathroom in the suit, the Hulk removed his mask to better be able to speak and revealed he was none other than former Daily Show host Jon Stewart. A surprised Kimmel asked if dressing up as the Incredible Hulk and posing for pics with tourists was really Stewart’s new job and he responded: “I wouldn’t say incredible, but adequate. I play an adequate Hulk.”

But tourists be warned, don’t make him mad; as Stewart’s warns: “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Spoiler: it’s more back pain and sullen silence than the enraged destruction we normally associate with the Hulk, still…

Watch the clip above.