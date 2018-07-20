DuckTales introduces the Three Caballeros at Comic-Con

type TV Show Current Status In Season

The power of three at Comic-Con 2018 was not just relegated to the Charmed panel.

During Disney’s second Comic-Con appearance with the cast of its smash reboot of DuckTales, producers Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones revealed to the packed crowd that several familiar faces would soon be showing up on the Disney Channel series: namely, the Three Caballeros!

The collective title, of course, refers to the famous avian stars of Walt Disney’s 1944 movie of the same name. In it, Donald Duck, during a samba-happy visit to Latin America, teams up with dapper parrot José and gun-slinging rooster Panchito; the trio became known as The Three Caballeros and went down in film history as one of Disney’s most memorable (and underused) character collections.

When Donald’s bird buddies show up on DuckTales, Bernardo de Paula will voice José and Arturo del Puerto will voice Panchito, while Tony Anselmo will continue to voice Donald (who, on the new DuckTales, enjoys a much bigger recurring presence than in the original ‘80s series).

The Caballeros will appear in a second-season episode, giving fans something juicy to look forward to as the first season of DuckTales comes to a close on August 18. Among the other promises of season 2: more race cars, more lasers, and definitely more aeroplanes.

