Don Cheadle to voice Donald Duck on DuckTales

Don, meet Donald: Don Cheadle is set to voice the one and only Donald Duck on an upcoming episode of DuckTales.

The news was announced during DuckTales’ panel at Comic-Con, where it was revealed that the Academy Award nominee will be guest starring on the upcoming one-hour season finale. Thanks to an inventive voicebox, Donald will gain an intelligible voice — the voice of Don Cheadle.

“It’s an awesome opportunity because there are only so many roles that you look forward to playing as an actor,” Cheadle said in a statement. “You’ve got to do your homework and bring your A-game when you’re trying to voice Donald Duck.”

DuckTales also shared a video sneak peek of the episode — in which Cheadle is billed as “actor, Thanos survivor, and voice of Donald Duck.” In the clip, Cheadle opens up about how seriously he prepared for the role, refusing to wear pants and eating buckets of duck for a whole month so that his entire performance was infused with the essence of duck.

“Really, [it’s about] trying to find the id, trying to find the center of the duck,” Cheadle explains. “What makes a duck tick? What does a duck want? What will a duck sacrifice for what he wants? And these are questions that people have been pondering for many, many centuries. I’m not the first person to go into duck philosophy, obviously.”

The season finale will also see the return of Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera (voiced by Lin-Manuel Miranda), Magica De Spell (Catherine Tate), and Lena (Kimiko Glenn), as the family races to launch a rescue mission to save Scrooge from the nefarious Magica.

The DuckTales season finale will air Aug. 18 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.