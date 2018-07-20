type TV Show Current Status In Season

Adam Savage is back to blow up our popular assumptions — and a whole bunch of other stuff — and this time it’s with a crew of kids.

The former Mythbusters host returns to television as host and executive producer of Science Channel’s new series MythBusters Jr. and above is the explosive first trailer.

“In 2015, when we wrapped MythBusters after 15 years of filming, I didn’t imagine I’d ever bust myths again,” Savage says. “And when [Discovery CEO] David Zaslav called to ask if I was interested in hosting I was surprised that my answer was yes. And it’s been better than I could have imagined: We brought back much of our original crew, so it definitely feels like getting the band back together. But these six kids, the new Mythbusters, inspire me every day with their energy, their curiosity, and their lovely spirits. The show we are making feels both deeply familiar and yet also wholly new.”

The 10-episode series gives six talented kids a chance to show off their ingenuity and science skills. They will tackle myths similar to those seen in Mythbusters, ranging from driving, explosions, chemistry, physics, popular culture and more.

Also featured in MythBusters Jr. are builders Tamara Robertson (MythBusters: The Search) and Jon Marcu.

The series will premiere in Winter 2018 on Science Channel.

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.