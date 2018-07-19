Wynonna Earp cast reveals what it takes to become a true 'Earper'

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Chances are you’ve come across the madness surrounding Wynonna Earp, Syfy’s cult-favorite supernatural drama, which heads into its third season this Friday. The show started out small but has developed into a quiet powerhouse with viewers, holding events at conventions around the world to satisfy its ever-passionate fanbase — better known as the “Earpers.”

On Thursday, the whole Wynonna gang, including showrunner Emily Andras, joined EW for an exclusive Facebook Live interview at Comic-Con. Among the many intriguing topics to come up: what it takes for those itching to get in on the Earper madness to join TV’s hottest fandom.

“They need a bottle of whiskey, a donut, and a Twitter account,” Varun Saranga, who plays Jeremy on the show, cracked to EW. Added Andras: “It’s a very bingeable show. It’s super fun and…it’s such a welcoming community: You can just say you’re an Earper, and then you can be one.”

Maybe so, but the show’s star Melanie Scrofano also noted that it’s a special experience to really get in on Wynonna‘s online following: “It is definitely an experience to watch the show and then get involved in the Twitter community. I think they go well together.”

For those not yet familiar with Wynonna: As to why a bottle of whiskey and a donut are key to the show’s success, you’ll just have to catch up to find out. The third season premiere airs Friday on Syfy, at 9 p.m. ET. Be sure to check out exclusive season 3 photos on EW.com, as well as our in-depth season preview with Andras.

Watch the full Facebook live chat with the Wynonna Earp cast above.