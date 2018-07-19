The Walking Dead season 9 adds Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler

type TV Show genre Drama, Horror, Thriller run date 10/31/10 performer Andrew Lincoln, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus broadcaster AMC seasons 9

Dan Fogler has had run-ins with some fairly fanciful creatures, but he’ll now have to face the undead. The actor, who stars in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them films with Eddie Redmayne, has landed a role on The Walking Dead season 9, EW has confirmed.

Fogler’s character is being kept under wraps, but perhaps we’ll learn more about him from the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

AMC; Walter McBride/Getty Images

Andrew Lincoln will join Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, showrunner Angela Kang, and executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Greg Nicotero in Hall H on Friday, July 20. The panel, running from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. PT, will be hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Fogler joins series newcomer and Tony winner Lauren Ridloff, who’s playing Connie, “a seasoned survivor deft at using her senses to read people, situations, and trouble.” The character, like Ridloff herself, “is deaf and uses American Sign Language (ASL) to communicate.”

ComicBook.com first reported the news.

AMC has also released a 30-second teaser for the season 9 trailer, which will debut in full on Friday.

The footage shows our characters after the time jump, and Maggie (Cohen) seems to be the one in charge — though Michonne (Gurira) is ready to start “making some rules.” We also see some internal strife brewing as Daryl (Reedus) throws a punch.

Worth noting is a tree bearing five different signs pointing to “HQ,” “Oceanside,” “Alexandria,” “Sanctuary,” and “Toledo.” The Toledo sign appears to be a reference to the Commonwealth, another community that hasn’t appeared on the show yet but resided in Ohio in the comics. Fans began speculating the mysterious Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) from season 8 could be from there.

More is surely in store.

