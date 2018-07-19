Ready to Rise? The trailer for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is emerging from the sewer, and you can get a glimpse right here, mere seconds after it made its debut during a Comic-Con panel.

Debuting Sept. 17, the Nickelodeon 2-D animated action-comedy — which centers on four crime-fighting turtle brothers with emerging ninja powers and reimagines some TMNT dynamics — will see the quartet “encounter absurd mutants and battle bizarre villains, each with their own motivations” and “discover a mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.” The amped-up trailer offers assorted calls to action and one Jersey joke.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles features a celeb-heavy voice cast, including Omar Miller (Ballers) as the oldest sibling/ringleader Raphael, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as the charming Leonardo, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) as tech whiz Donatello, Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re The Worst) as the skateboarding artist Michelangelo, and Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries) as human friend April O’Neil — and the first African-American April. Eric Bauza (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) also joins the cast as Splinter, both father figure and sensei to the turtles, while John Cena plays the villain Baron Draxum, who’s determined to turn everyone on Earth into mutants.

Even more famous folks have been added to the guest cast: Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) voices a giant spider mutant named Big Mama; John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect) is Warren Stone, a former news anchor turned mutant earthworm; Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) voices Albearto, a birthday-loving robot; Veep stars Sam Richardson and Tim Simons will be heard as a pair of Draxum’s gargoyles named Huginn and Muninn; Sex Pistols and PiL singer John Rotten Lydon voices a power-seeking mutant pig named Meat Sweats; Rhys Darby (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) is Hypno-Potamus, a mutant magician/hippo; Jorge Gutierrez (El Tigre) is Ghostbear, a human pro-wrestler champion who likes to cheat; Rob Paulsen (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) plays Foot Lieutenant, the leader of the Foot Clan; and Maurice LaMarche (Animaniacs) is Foot Brute, the Foot Lieutenant’s right-hand man.

If you don’t want to wait until September to check out Rise, the first episode can be previewed at Friday, July 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise started in the ’80s as a comic book series, expanding its footprint into film (Megan Fox and Will Arnett starred in two Michael Bay TMNT moves in 2014 and 2016), TV, and video games. Nickelodeon aired a 3-D computer animated series titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that ran from 2012 to 2017.