“There is something wrong with this ship!”

This is the first full trailer for George R.R. Martin’s new Syfy series Nightflyers, which just made its debut at Comic-Con in San Diego.

The series based on the Game of Thrones author’s 1980 novella is set 75 years in the future where a group of scientists aboard the starship Nightflyer make first contact with an alien race. As you might expect, things don’t go very well (the project has been compared to Alien, but this trailer feels a bit more like the cult classic Event Horizon).

The 10-episode series airs this fall on Syfy and stars Eoin Macken, Gretchen Mol, David Ajala and Sam Strike. While Martin won’t be involved directly with the series (he’s under an exclusive contract with HBO) he is credited as an executive producer.

