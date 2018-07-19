'Magnum P.I.' will do a crossover episode with 'Hawaii Five-0,' producer promises

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

The heroes in Hawaiian shirts will reunite in the very near future. The executive producer of the new Magnum P.I. on CBS said he will do a crossover episode with his other procedural-cum-classic TV reboot, Hawaii Five-0.

That means Magnum (Jay Hernandez) will ultimately meet up with Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin). “The plan is to ultimately introduce those two characters, have them in a crossover episode, and at least have them know of each other,” explained executive producer Peter Lenkov during the Magnum P.I. panel at Comic-Con Thursday. “That’s the fun of the fact they are both ex-Navy Seals.”

Fans of Five-0 will see the two worlds converge as soon as the Magnum pilot. Five-0‘s medical examiner will appear in the premiere, while Kamekona (Taylor Wily) will show up in the second episode.

“We want to get everybody acclimated to the idea that these two worlds co-exist,” Lenkov said. “Then we will have a bona fide crossover.”

Magnum P.I. premieres Sept. 24 on CBS.