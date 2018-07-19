After getting pepper-sprayed by Giada De Laurentiis and going on Rachael Ray’s talk show, Gabi will now come face-to-face with an Iron Chef: Alex Guarnaschelli.

The Food Network personality guest stars on the series finale of Freeform’s Young & Hungry, and EW has an exclusive first look at her appearance.

In the video above, Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) wants to show off his new yacht to everyone, and he has a surprise waiting for Gabi (Emily Osment): Guarnaschelli is the yacht’s celebrity chef. Gabi, naturally, freaks out and hurts the chef when she goes in for a hug.

Ron Tom/Freeform

Ron Tom/Freeform

Ron Tom/Freeform

Young & Hungry, which premiered in 2014, has followed the romantic ups-and-downs, and will-they-won’t-they drama of Gabi, a San Francisco chef, and Josh, a tech entrepreneur and millionaire. He has frequently been able to commit, while she and friend Sofia (Aimee Carrero) have tried different business ventures through the years. In season 5, Gabi and Josh finally became a couple, and the season has explored that dynamic and the effect on Josh’s staff (Kym Whitley, Rex Lee), and Sofia.

Many guest stars have passed through the set of the Freeform comedy over the course of its five-season run, including Betty White, Carl Reiner, Kylie Minogue, Jerry O’Connell, Cheryl Hines, Ashley Tisdale (a series executive producer), and another celebrity chef, Michael Voltaggio.

The Young & Hungry series finale airs Wednesday, and a TV movie is in development. See photos from Guarnaschelli’s appearance above.