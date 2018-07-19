Deadliest Catch costar Edgar Hansen on Friday admitted sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl last fall — touching her genitals and making her touch him in return — People confirms.

In exchange for his plea to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, Hansen, 47, was given a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, meaning he will not spend time behind bars. He also received two years’ probation and various fees and fines totaling $1,653, with an additional $4,800 fine suspended, court records show.

Hansen was further ordered to undergo a sexual deviancy evaluation and treatment and provide a DNA sample to law enforcement.

The prosecuting attorney’s office agreed not to pursue any charges that may arise in the future in connection with the case, which was first reported on by the Seattle Times.

Neither prosecutors nor investigators immediately returned messages seeking comment. Hansen’s attorney was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.

In a brief handwritten statement accompanying his guilty plea, Hansen acknowledged “touching [the victim’s] private areas … for the purpose of my own sexual gratification.”

Margaret Norton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The assault occurred on Sept. 30 in Snohomish County, Washington, court records show. The victim, described only as a 16-year-old girl, reported her abuse to her therapist in late October, saying it took place at a local home.

The victim said Hansen “kissed her on the lips, touched her vagina and had her touch his penis,” prosecutors stated in a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators spoke with Hansen’s wife, who said she “confronted him” after learning of the abuse, the affidavit shows. He “initially denied” it but “eventually admitted that he kissed [the victim] and touched her inappropriately.”

Edgar Hansen is the younger brother of Sig Hansen, the 52-year-old fishing boat captain who has starred on Discovery’s Deadliest Catch since 2006. Edgar, who has appeared on the long-running reality TV series less frequently, works as a deck boss on the Hansen family’s boat, according to the Times.

In his statement with his plea, Edgar wrote that he has “commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again.”

The Hansens have faced criminal trouble before: Sig admitted assaulting an Uber driver in May and told People in a statement he was “terribly sorry” and “very embarrassed.”

Discovery did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• With reporting by NATALIE STONE