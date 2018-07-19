The Brady Bunch house up for sale after nearly 50 years

A very Brady piece of real-estate just went up on the market.

After almost 50 years, the home featured on the Brady Bunch sitcom is up for the sale for the price of $1.89 million. According to a listing on Zillow, the house — located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, California — is the second-most photographed home in America, just behind the White House.

The 2,477-square-foot property includes “perfectly preserved 1970s decor,” two beds, three baths, and “generous entertaining spaces.”

The downside is that this piece of television history could be demolished if the right buyer does not come along. No pressure!

“I have several buyers already interested,” Berkshire Hathaway realtor Jodie Levitus Francisco told Deadline. “They’re developers for the lot size. They might tear down, but the listing agent said the family was hoping to get someone to preserve the house, and at $1.85, I don’t know if a developer would pay that much.”

Speaking with EW over the phone, Francisco clarified she thinks it’s “very unlikely that the house will be torn down.” She noted, “I did send it to several of my builders,” but “price-wise, it’s way too high.” Francisco also explained the family “really doesn’t want to sell it to a builder” and predicts “any builder would face such a tremendous backlash” if they demolished the home or changed its exterior.

Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman, who listed the house, told the Los Angeles Times, “We’re not going to accept the first big offer from a developer who wants to tear it down. We’re going to wait a few days, in case there are others who want to purchase it as an investment to preserve it.”

Maureen McCormick, who played the eldest Brady daughter Marcia, admitted via Twitter that she never visited the house but “it will always hold a special place in my ❤.”